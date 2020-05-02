Achain (ACT) One Day Volume Hits $967,542.00

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Bitbns, Indodax and Cobinhood. Achain has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $967,542.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Achain has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.02385203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00196083 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00063724 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00042810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain’s launch date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 962,958,740 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Bitinka, Indodax, HitBTC, Huobi, OKEx, Coinnest, OOOBTC, Koinex, Sistemkoin and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

