Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Acreage in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:ACRGF opened at $2.26 on Friday. Acreage has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

