Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.55 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

IOTS stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. Adesto Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91, a PEG ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.87.

In other Adesto Technologies news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arch Venture Corp bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,091,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 231,199 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 767,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $8,516,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adesto Technologies

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

