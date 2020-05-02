Aeron (ARN) One Day Volume Hits $1.31 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kuna, Mercatox, Radar Relay and IDAX. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $1.31 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.77 or 0.02380004 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00197358 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00064207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043182 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Tidex, Bit-Z, IDEX, Gate.io, Kuna, Binance, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Mercatox and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

