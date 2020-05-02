AES Corp (NYSE:AES) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,829,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186,201 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.58% of AES worth $52,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,251,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,457,702,000 after buying an additional 30,109,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after buying an additional 8,346,247 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after buying an additional 2,033,389 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,806,000 after buying an additional 2,866,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AES by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,433,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,008,000 after purchasing an additional 908,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AES. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

In other AES news, SVP Lisa Krueger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $32,970.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 33,718 shares in the company, valued at $370,560.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 39,293 shares of company stock worth $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AES opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.1433 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

