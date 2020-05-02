AiLink Token Reaches Market Cap of $68,516.07 (ALI)

AiLink Token (CURRENCY:ALI) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. AiLink Token has a market cap of $68,516.07 and $4,552.00 worth of AiLink Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AiLink Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Hotbit and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, AiLink Token has traded up 41% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00061166 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00396227 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001098 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010095 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006144 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012433 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About AiLink Token

ALI is a token. AiLink Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,184,020,527 tokens. The official website for AiLink Token is ailink.in. AiLink Token’s official Twitter account is @ailinkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AiLink Token Token Trading

AiLink Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AiLink Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AiLink Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AiLink Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

