Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $62.48 on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $154.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airbus stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,832 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $151,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

