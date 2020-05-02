Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALEC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alector from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Alector from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $24.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alector has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 496.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alector will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $222,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,622.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Calvin Yu sold 63,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,908,771.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 188,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,603.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 804,002 shares of company stock worth $19,835,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alector by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,204,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,868 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Alector in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Alector by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,688,000 after purchasing an additional 234,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alector by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Alector by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

