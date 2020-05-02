Alerian MLP ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Monday, May 18th (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, May 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, April 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 15th.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $4.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Main Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

