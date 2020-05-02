Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 74,151 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 5.4% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,725,000 after buying an additional 6,654,368 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,470,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,323,000 after acquiring an additional 990,060 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,991 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,725,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,351,000 after acquiring an additional 986,005 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,974,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,032,000 after acquiring an additional 625,297 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

