Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Raised by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.6% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,663,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,322,304,000 after buying an additional 534,173 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

BABA stock traded down $8.19 on Friday, reaching $194.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,264,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,918,109. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The firm has a market cap of $494.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.