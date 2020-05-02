Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.39% of Align Technology worth $53,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALGN. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.33.

In other Align Technology news, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $383,502.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total transaction of $203,435.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $203.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.88 and a 1 year high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.54 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 78.42% and a return on equity of 137.36%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

