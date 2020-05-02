Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 110.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of Allegion worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

In other news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $472,244.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,226.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ALLE opened at $97.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.30.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $674.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.92 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 69.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLE. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.63.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.