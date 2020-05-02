Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Short Interest Up 5.9% in April

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.95.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $28.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,320.61. 2,061,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,382. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,189.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,320.25. The firm has a market cap of $907.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 40.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,563,444,000 after buying an additional 295,467 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after buying an additional 218,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,618 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

