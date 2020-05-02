Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.3% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $2,475.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,913.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

