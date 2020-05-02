AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Given $440.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $440.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($2.93) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AMERCO an industry rank of 188 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on UHAL. CL King upgraded AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

UHAL stock opened at $270.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.47 and a 200 day moving average of $343.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.59. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $222.34 and a 52 week high of $426.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($2.07). AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $927.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $343.73 per share, with a total value of $1,031,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,590,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $343.46 per share, with a total value of $1,861,553.20. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,801. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 3,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

