American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) versus SBA Communications (NYSE:SBAC) Head-To-Head Survey

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Assets Trust and SBA Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $366.74 million 4.48 $60.19 million $2.20 12.45 SBA Communications $2.01 billion 15.93 $146.99 million $8.49 33.78

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBA Communications has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.3% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of SBA Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.3% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SBA Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and SBA Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 12.35% 3.61% 1.69% SBA Communications 7.30% -4.24% 1.57%

Dividends

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. American Assets Trust pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SBA Communications pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Assets Trust has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. American Assets Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Assets Trust and SBA Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 SBA Communications 0 2 12 0 2.86

American Assets Trust currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.27%. SBA Communications has a consensus target price of $299.21, suggesting a potential upside of 4.34%. Given American Assets Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe American Assets Trust is more favorable than SBA Communications.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats SBA Communications on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc. (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 2.7 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

