American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,325 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,186,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $23,032,000. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Barton sold 11,130 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,080,389.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

NYSE AEP opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

