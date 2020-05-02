American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Loop Capital started coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti reduced their price objective on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.83. The stock has a market cap of $870.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.30.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $395.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

