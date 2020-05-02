Amino Network (AMIO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $672,418.99

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 2nd. One Amino Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. Amino Network has a market capitalization of $672,418.99 and $53,197.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047856 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.59 or 0.04018863 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00061664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00035942 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011308 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011331 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009313 BTC.

About Amino Network

AMIO is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,117,109 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and MXC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amino Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

