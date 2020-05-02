Ampleforth 24 Hour Volume Reaches $277,850.00 (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00014553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. Ampleforth has a market cap of $8.48 million and $277,850.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00047746 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.92 or 0.04061092 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00062065 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00035677 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011192 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008553 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth's total supply is 17,912,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,534,881 tokens.

Ampleforth's official website is www.ampleforth.org. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

