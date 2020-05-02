Analysts Anticipate BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Million

Equities analysts expect BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) to post $1.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioNano Genomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 million. BioNano Genomics posted sales of $1.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that BioNano Genomics will report full year sales of $7.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 million to $8.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.30 million, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $18.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BioNano Genomics.

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BNGO shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioNano Genomics in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioNano Genomics stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) by 204.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,898 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BioNano Genomics worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BNGO opened at $0.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. BioNano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.