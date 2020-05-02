Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 2nd (KTOV, LAKE, LGGNY, LGRVF, LMRK, MEET, MFIN, MITEY, MLRYY, MNR)

Analysts’ downgrades for Saturday, May 2nd:

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of therapeutic candidates. The company’s product candidate consists of KIT-302, is formulated for treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension, which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for OA. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

LEG & GEN GRP P/S (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Legrand SA provides electrical and digital building infrastructures. It offers solutions for international commercial, industrial and residential markets. Legrand SA is headquartered in Limoges, France. “

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a master limited partnership company which focuses on acquiring, owning and managing a portfolio of real property interests. The company lease its properties to wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is based in El Segundo, California. “

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Meet Group, Inc. is a social media technology company. It offers information sharing, social interaction and mobile application development services. The company’s app consists of currently MeetMe (R), Skout(R), Tagged(R) and Hi5(R). The Meet Group Inc., formerly known as MeetMe Inc., is headquartered in New Hope, Pennsylvania. “

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Medallion Financial Corp. is a specialty finance company that originates and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial loans. “

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mail.ru Group Ltd. offers internet services. The Company offers email service, internet portal, social networks, online games, maps and navigation as well as messaging services. Mail.ru Group Ltd. is based in Moscow, Russian Federation. “

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE INVT operates as a qualified hybrid real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code of 1954. “

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NEWCREST MINING LIMITED is Australia’s largest gold producer and one of the world’s top ten gold mining companies by production, reserves and market capitalisation. Newcrest has a portfolio of low cost, long life operating mines, a strong pipeline of growth projects and highly prospective brown and greenfield exploration projects. The company has a substantial reserve and resource base combined with a long reserve life. Low gearing and a strong balance sheet places the company in a good position to fund major development projects and to capitalise on external growth opportunities. In addition, Newcrest is currently exploring for gold and gold-copper deposits in Australia, Indonesia, Fiji, the United States, Peru and Chile. The world class exploration team has an enviable track record of discovery as all Newcrest’s mining projects were discovered by the company. “

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company is focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self-storage properties primarily in the United States. National Storage Affiliates Trust is based in Houston, United States. “

Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

