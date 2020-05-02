Analyzing BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) & SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) and BPOST SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Get SAGE GRP PLC/GDR alerts:

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. BPOST SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. SAGE GRP PLC/GDR pays out 74.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BPOST SA/ADR pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BPOST SA/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and BPOST SA/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAGE GRP PLC/GDR N/A N/A N/A BPOST SA/ADR 6.21% 30.88% 6.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and BPOST SA/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAGE GRP PLC/GDR $2.39 billion 3.68 $339.58 million $1.39 22.54 BPOST SA/ADR $4.46 billion 0.30 $312.73 million $1.56 4.28

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BPOST SA/ADR. BPOST SA/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SAGE GRP PLC/GDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BPOST SA/ADR has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and BPOST SA/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAGE GRP PLC/GDR 2 2 1 0 1.80 BPOST SA/ADR 3 0 1 0 1.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SAGE GRP PLC/GDR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BPOST SA/ADR beats SAGE GRP PLC/GDR on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities. The company serves customers ranging from start-ups to small and medium sized businesses, and mid-market companies. It operates in 23 countries across mainland Europe, Africa, Australia, Asia, and Latin America. The Sage Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

BPOST SA/ADR Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves big customers, private and public customers, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, and residential customers, as well as customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, or the bpost's e-Shop to purchase their mail, press, and other products. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAGE GRP PLC/GDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.