Analyzing Co-Diagnostics (CODX) and Its Competitors

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ: CODX) is one of 132 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Co-Diagnostics to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Co-Diagnostics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Co-Diagnostics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Co-Diagnostics Competitors 1175 3798 6275 362 2.50

Co-Diagnostics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential downside of 77.73%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 15.22%. Given Co-Diagnostics’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Co-Diagnostics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Co-Diagnostics -2,881.40% -160.48% -141.88% Co-Diagnostics Competitors -775.33% -99.76% -23.85%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Co-Diagnostics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Co-Diagnostics $220,000.00 -$6.20 million -37.42 Co-Diagnostics Competitors $1.42 billion $147.79 million -53.49

Co-Diagnostics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Co-Diagnostics. Co-Diagnostics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Co-Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Co-Diagnostics rivals beat Co-Diagnostics on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.