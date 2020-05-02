Analyzing Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datadog and Bandwidth’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $362.78 million 36.83 -$16.71 million ($0.15) -299.87 Bandwidth $232.59 million 9.03 $2.49 million ($0.43) -207.49

Bandwidth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datadog. Datadog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bandwidth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Datadog and Bandwidth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 8 0 2.50 Bandwidth 0 1 6 0 2.86

Datadog currently has a consensus target price of $45.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.90%. Bandwidth has a consensus target price of $92.29, indicating a potential upside of 3.44%. Given Bandwidth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bandwidth is more favorable than Datadog.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Bandwidth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog N/A N/A N/A Bandwidth 1.07% -3.92% -3.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.3% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Bandwidth shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of Bandwidth shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bandwidth beats Datadog on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc. operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device. The company also provides SIP trunking, data resale, and hosted voice over Internet protocol services. It serves large enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, technology companies, and other business. Bandwidth Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

