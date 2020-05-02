Analyzing Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) and Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

77.1% of Shockwave Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Utah Medical Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Shockwave Medical has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utah Medical Products has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shockwave Medical and Utah Medical Products, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shockwave Medical 1 1 5 0 2.57 Utah Medical Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus price target of $43.14, suggesting a potential upside of 12.38%. Given Shockwave Medical’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Shockwave Medical is more favorable than Utah Medical Products.

Profitability

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Utah Medical Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shockwave Medical -119.06% -37.20% -30.32% Utah Medical Products 31.29% 14.64% 13.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shockwave Medical and Utah Medical Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shockwave Medical $42.93 million 28.49 -$51.11 million ($2.14) -17.94 Utah Medical Products $46.90 million 6.45 $14.73 million N/A N/A

Utah Medical Products has higher revenue and earnings than Shockwave Medical.

Summary

Utah Medical Products beats Shockwave Medical on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. It serves interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists through sales representatives and sales managers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system. It also provides umbilical vessel catheters; DIALY-NATE, a disposable peritoneal dialysis set; PALA-NATE, a silicone oral protection device; URI-CATH, a urinary drainage system; MYELO-NATE, a lumbar sampling kit; and HEMO-NATE, a disposable filter. In addition, the company offers LETZ system to excise cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; FINESSE+ generators; loop, ball, and needle electrodes; FILTRESSE evacuators; other specialty electrodes and supplies, and gynecologic tools; Femcare trocars and cannulae; Femcare laparoscopic instruments and accessories; and EPITOME, an electrosurgical scalpel. Further, it provides FILSHIE CLIP system, a female surgical contraception; PATHFINDER PLUS, an endoscopic irrigation device; suprapubic catheterization; LIBERTY system to treat and control urinary incontinence in women; ENDOCURETTE, a curette for uterine endometrial tissue sampling; TVUS/HSG-Cath to assess abnormal or dysfunctional uterine bleeding and other suspected abnormalities of the uterus; and LUMIN to manipulate the uterus in laparoscopic procedures. Additionally, the company offers DELTRAN, a disposable pressure transducer; and pressure monitoring accessories, components, and other molded parts. It markets its products to neonatal intensive care unit, labor and delivery department, women's health center in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and physician's offices. The company sells its products through customer service and sales force, independent consultants, and independent manufacturer representatives. Utah Medical Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.