ANON Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. ANON has a total market cap of $54,057.63 and $3.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $212.35 or 0.02383160 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00197130 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00064247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000180 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

