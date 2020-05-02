Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANFGY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Antofagasta from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Antofagasta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Antofagasta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $12.56.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.