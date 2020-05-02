Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIV. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Investment and Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of AIV opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Apartment Investment and Management has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.52.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 51.85%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.60%.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John E. Bezzant sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $1,286,961.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,353.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,689,612 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIV. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

