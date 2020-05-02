Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIT stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.05. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.66 and a 52-week high of $70.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $830.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

