Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,576.95.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,320.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The company has a market cap of $921.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,189.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,320.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

