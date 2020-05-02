Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.14.
RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $26.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.52 and a beta of -0.21.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.13. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 564.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Arcus Biosciences Company Profile
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.
