ArtByte (ABY) Price Tops $0.0000

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One ArtByte coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. ArtByte has a total market cap of $2,158.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ArtByte has traded 93.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00553740 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte (CRYPTO:ABY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ArtByte is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArtByte Coin Trading

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArtByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArtByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

