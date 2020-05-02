Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Assured Guaranty worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 250.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGO opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.34. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assured Guaranty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $499,640.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 503,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,031,250.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 6,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the executive now owns 525,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,764,760. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,721 shares of company stock worth $2,360,870 over the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

