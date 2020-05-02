Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARGGY. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th.

ARGGY opened at $4.21 on Friday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom, the Americas, Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It also engages in the sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

