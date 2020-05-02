Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,113 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,765 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the first quarter worth $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.10.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $289.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,264.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $23,812,159. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

