Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $64,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TMO opened at $329.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $346.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.