Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,629 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 3.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.22% of 3M worth $169,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

