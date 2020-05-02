Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 28,900 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.12% of Rollins worth $14,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE ROL opened at $40.00 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.