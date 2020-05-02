Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 5,295 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.56. The stock has a market cap of $73.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

