Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 71,661 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,661 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $35.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.55.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,073 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,421.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,389 shares of company stock worth $1,974,345 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

