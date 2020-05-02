Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.06% of AmerisourceBergen worth $11,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,397,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 858,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 463,487 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,199,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,986,000 after buying an additional 453,621 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $32,425,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 749,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after buying an additional 344,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.38.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,629 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $97.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

