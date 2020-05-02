Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $372.24 on Friday. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $392.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.95.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.