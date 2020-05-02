Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,169 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Citrix Systems by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 451 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Citrix Systems by 2,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

In other Citrix Systems news, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,040.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,786 shares of company stock worth $8,087,601 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.