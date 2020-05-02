Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 359,729 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,194 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 26.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 307,931 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $16,314,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd raised its position in Oracle by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 409,861 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 84,064 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Oracle by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

