Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $10.14 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,944 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $259.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.90.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

