Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $10.25 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.06% of AMETEK worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AME opened at $80.49 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

