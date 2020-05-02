Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $15.66 Million Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,980 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.09% of Cintas worth $15,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 22.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,558 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cintas by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Cintas by 13.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $211.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.03. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.09.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

