Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $25.47 Million Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 547,983 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 58,222 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.10% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $25,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,632 shares of company stock valued at $88,155. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $72.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.62. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

